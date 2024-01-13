Adari Anandanna Sankranti Rangoli competitions held in Visakha West Constituency

Elamanchili Municipal Chairman Pilla Rama Kumari, sister of YSRCP Visakha West Constituency Coordinator Mr. Adari Anand Kumar participated in the grand prize ceremony of the winners of Adari Anandanna Sankranti Sambarala Muggulu (Rangavallikala) competitions.

In the 89th Ward of the Constituency under the leadership of Ward President Aitam Shetty Gopi, on Saturday morning in Kottapalem, Anand Anna Sankranti Sambarala Muggula Rangavallikal competitions were held.





YSRCP Western Constituency Coordinator Mr. Adari Anand Kumar and his sister Elamanchili Municipal Chairman, Visakha Diary Director Mrs. Pilla Rama Kumari participated in the awarding ceremony and handed over the prizes to the winners.

On this occasion, she said that this program was undertaken only to provide relief to housewives who are constantly burdened with family responsibilities and students going to colleges. She opined that it is very enjoyable to see women enthusiastically participating in Muggula competitions. She informed that when women are active and healthy, the family will be better and the society will be better.

Bank Chairman Alla in this program. Paidiraju, incharges, mandal party presidents, secretariat conveners, RPs, householders, senior party leaders, activists and women participated in large numbers.