Adulteration in Tirumala laddu is a fact: Anam

Nellore: Endowment Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Saturday asserted that adulteration in famous Tirumala laddus making cent percent truth.

Ramanarayana Reddy along with TDP Nellore district president and MLC Beeda Ravichandra and Kandukur MLA Inturi Nageswara Rao Addressed the media persons in Kandukur.

Anam stated that the laddu preparation involved the use of adulterated ghee made from chemicals, and not a single percent of good quality ghee was used. This was revealed through investigations by the CBI and SIT, he added.

He said that the committee appointed by the Supreme Court has thoroughly investigated and uncovered the adulteration in ghee.

The SIT report has already been submitted to the Supreme Court, and in a few days, the masterminds and the scale of the scam will be exposed, he said.

However, he criticized the YSRCP for continuously spreading lies while hiding the facts.

He urged people to remember that no matter how many times a lie is repeated, it will never become the truth.

He also pointed out the YSRCP’s involvement in incidents like the removal of the statue of Lord Rama at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram, the burning of chariots at Antarvedi and Kondavittara, and the disappearance of silver lion idols at the Durga temple.

He blamed the YSRCP for these acts and accused the party of having ties with deities, which led to them being restricted to 11 seats in the last elections.

He said that despite the devastating impact of the Ram Baan (the arrow) on the YSRCP during the previous elections, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had not learned his lesson. Minister Anam criticized the YSRCP leaders for making baseless allegations against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others, questioning whether they had any shame in doing so.

The Minister alleged that Jagan resorting to dirty politics for his party existence but people of the state not prepared to hear his false statements. While disclosing there were 27,000 temples under the Department of Endowments in the State, he added that priority was being given to the renovation of ancient temples.

In Prakasam district, Rs. 1.85 crore was allocated for the renovation of 150 temples, and Rs. 33 crore was allotted for 32 temples in Kandukuru constituency.

Additionally, Rs. 10,000 per month would be released for the incense and offerings in 5,800 temples.

' Anam' emphasized that Kandukuru, once one of the most backward constituencies in the Prakasam district, would soon transform into a rapidly developing area due to the various state government initiatives.