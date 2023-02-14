'Advantage AP' to woo investors for GIS at Bengaluru roadshow

Visakhapatnam: In a run-up to 'Global Investors Summit 2023', the state government would showcase its strengths to attract investors from India and abroad through a series of roadshows across metro cities. As part of it, the AP government will host an investment drive in Bengaluru next.

Close on the heels of its successful Global Investors Summit curtain-raiser event held in New Delhi, the state government has announced a roadshow in Bengaluru on February 14. The roadshow has been driven with an objective to offer businesses and investors a taste of what's to come at the Global Investors Summit on March 3 and 4 in Visakhapatnam.

With 'Advantage Andhra Pradesh' as its theme, Global Investors Summit will highlight the state's strengths that include its large manufacturing base, robust presence of MSMEs and start-ups, good infrastructure, business-friendly environment, and its pool of talented and skilled young population. With focus on key sectors such as IT, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, automobile, tourism, and energy, the summit aims to engage with investors, industry leaders and government officials.

Andhra Pradesh has consistently been ranked top in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) for the past three years.

According to the numbers released thus far, it has the highest double-digit GSDP growth rate in the country in 2021-22 at 11.43 percent. It also has maritime infrastructure, as it is India's gateway to the southeast, with 974-km of coastline, the second longest in the country, six existing ports, and four upcoming ports. The state has a favourable business ambience and industry-focused policies, as well as a proactive government guiding the state. Three of the country's 11 industrial corridors are being built in AP alone. Earlier, AP bagged the LEADS award for logistics 2022, the Inertia Award for Energy 2022, the ET award for port led, and the infrastructure project 2022. The roadshow at Bengaluru will be attended by dignitaries, including IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Minister for Finance and Planning Buggana Rajendranath.