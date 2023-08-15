AgriGold victims to hold ‘Simha Garjana’ on Sept 15

Ongole: The AgriGold victims stated that about 12 lakhs of the victims will support the political party that will repay their deposits and do justice to them and announces their problem as one of the priorities in their manifesto for elections in 2024.

AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association organised a roundtable meeting with the leaders of various political parties and public front organisations and conducted a huge rally and formed a human chain in Ongole on Monday.

Speaking at the roundtable presided by Association general secretary V Tirupati Rao and attended by leaders from TDP, Jana Sena, CPI, CPM, CPM New Democracy, and leaders of public organisations, honorary president Muppala Nageswara Rao said that there are about 12 lakhs AgriGold victims in the State, and if their family members are counted together, they would become a strength of about 40 lakh voters. He said that they are willing to vote only for the political party that delivers justice to them.

He said that their fight for the last nine years yielded only Rs 906 crore as the return of deposits of Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000, but still, there are Rs 3,080 crore pending from the company. Nageswara Rao said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended their meet in 2019 and announced support and promised to do justice after coming to power, but he failed to keep his promise. He demanded the Chief Minister to answer why the government failed to return the deposits, even though there are about Rs 40,000 crore value assets under Agrigold company. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy also demanded an increase of ex-gratia to the kin of AgriGold victims, who committed suicide, from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, but he is reluctant to pay the amount to the families of about 600 people, who committing suicide. He demanded the CM to fulfil his promises to Agrigold victims immediately or they will take up a Chalo Vijayawada programme to conduct Simha Garjana on September 15.

CPI district secretary ML Narayana, CPM district leader Raghuram, Jana Sena town president Malaga Ramesh, TDP leader Kamepalli Srinivasa Rao, farmers’ leader Chunduri Rangarao, Vadde Hanumareddy and others also participated in the programme.