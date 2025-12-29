AI spectacles a boon for blind people

Nellore: Whilelauding that Artificial Intelligence (AI) Spectacles as a boon for visually challenged people, Endowment Minister Anam Ramanarayana has thanked the Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Foundation (KIMS&RF) and Achala group of its initiation for providing AI Spectacles to blind people.

The Endowment Minister along with former Atmakur MLA Bollineni Krishnama Naidu has distributed Rs 30,000 worth AI spectacles at free of cost to 220 blind people at Mamudur village(native place of Bollineni Krishnama Naidu) of Chejerla mandal on Sunday.

Speaking the occasion, the Minister said that due to introduction of AI spectacles facility, earlier the visually challenged people who were proposed to depend on others for their routine works now can performed them without support of any body.

While saying that AI spectacles system was introduced in Telangana for the first time later it was brought in to availability in Srikakulam district.

He said that this facility is first of its kind in introduced in Atmakur constituency in the district.

Former Atmakur MLA and KIMS&RF Chairman Bollineni Krishnama Naidu has said that he felt happy and more satisfaction than other social activities through KIMS& RF providing AI Spectacles to the visually challenged persons in his native village.

Achala group Vice President Raviteja detailed the functions of AI spectacles through DEMO said that such facility was useful to recognize the things and faces, reading and making safety journey.

Atmakur RDO Pavani, B Baskar Rao, B Srinivasa Rao and others were present.