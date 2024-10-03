Akkineni Nagarjuna meets Mizoram governor Hari Babu after heart surgery

Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna made a notable visit to the residence of Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu in Visakhapatnam to extend his well wishes following the governor's recent heart surgery.

Accompanied by former MP Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, Nagarjuna sought Hari Babu's blessings during this visit. The meeting underscores the actor's concern for public figures and his regard for their well-being.