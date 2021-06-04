All eligible to get houses soon: Deputy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that the government is committed to provide own house to all eligible beneficiaries in the state. Speaking after laying foundation stone for construction of houses at Mamillapalle area under YSR Jagananna Colony on Thursday, the Deputy Chief Minister recalled Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced the houses for all poor as part of Navaratnalu scheme.

He said 3,900 houses would be constructed in 119.88 acres in Mamillapalle layout. He said this is first of its kind programme in the entire country providing 30 lakh houses to poor in the state. He said that selection of beneficiaries would be made in a transparent manner without giving room for corruption.

District Collector CH Harikiran said the houses would be constructed in 13 layouts in a phased manner and 1 lakh houses proposed to construct in first phase in the district. He said the houses would be handed over to the beneficiaries in 90 days. He asked those people, who were not selected under Jagananna Housing programme, to enroll their names to get houses in village secretariats.

Mayor K Suresh Babu said people should feel proud for having such a great chief minister in the state. He said government has deployed one Joint Collector for the same. Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindranath Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Lavanna, Housing PD Rajasekhar and others were present.