All set for filing of nominations for general elections in AP and Telangana from April 18

The countdown is on for the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as nominations are in full swing from April 18. The political heat is only expected to increase as the elections draw closer.

The elections will be held in seven phases across the country, with polling in the Telugu states scheduled for May 13. The election process will begin on April 19 and end on June 1, with polling in the fourth phase in ten states including AP and Telangana.

According to the schedule, nominations will be received on April 18, with the last date for nominations being April 25. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 26, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 29. Polling will then be held on May 13, with the election results expected to be announced on June 4.

Major political parties have already announced their candidates, but there is still tension among some candidates until they receive the official confirmation of their nominations. As the political landscape heats up in the lead-up to the elections, all eyes will be on AP and Telangana on May 13 for the crucial fourth phase of polling.