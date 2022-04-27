All set for iftar to be hosted by AP govt. today in Vijayawada, YS Jagan to attend the dinner

Arrangements have been finalised for an Iftar dinner to be hosted by the state government today (Wednesday) at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada, NTR district, to mark the holy month of Ramadan. Deputy CM and Minority Affairs Minister Amzath Basha on Tuesday inspected the arrangements at the stadium along with MLAs Talashila Raghuram, MD Ruhulla, Lella Appireddy, MLAs Velampally Srinivasa Rao, Malladi Vishnu and Collector S Dhilli Rao.



Speaking on the occasion, Amzath Basha asked the Muslim Brotherhood to attend the Iftar dinner on a large scale with Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the chief guest. It is said that passes will be given to eight thousand Muslim brothers. He said the stadium was open to the public from the gate towards the water tank and for VIPs from the main gate towards the port road.

He said Rs. 80 lakh has been sanctioned across the state for the minority brothers for the Iftar dinner. MLA Velampally Srinivasa Rao said the CM would inaugurate the Musafir Khana, built at a cost of Rs. 15 crore in Vijayawada One Town, on Wednesday.

Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, Sub-Collector G Suryasai Praveen Chand and YSSRCP Vijayawada East constituency in-charge Devineni Avinash were present.

