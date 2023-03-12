All set for MLC polls in Kurnool, Nandyal districts

District Collector P Koteshwara Rao said that necessary arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of MLC elections on March 13. Addressing media here on Saturday, the collector said that the MLC elections for graduates, teachers constituencies and local body would be conducted on Monday from 8.00 am and continue up to 4.00 pm. The collector said that the counting of votes would be held in Anantapur district while the counting for local bodies would be held in Kurnool.





He stated that 74 polling centers for graduates, 24 to teachers and 6 polling centres for local body election were set up in Kurnool and Nandyal districts. Over 61,633 graduates, 5,391 teachers and 1,178 local body voters would exercise their franchise in the polls. Distribution of voter slips has almost completed, stated the collector.





The collector further said that around 74 polling officers, 74 assistant polling officers and 148 other polling staff were deployed for the graduates MLC election. Similarly, for teachers MLC election, 27 POs and 54 APOs were deployed. Subsequently, 34 POs, 34 APOs and 68 OPOs were also kept in reserve. Coming to teachers MLC election, 6 POs, 6 APOs, 12 OPOs were deployed and one PO, one APO and three OPOs were also kept in reserve.





107 micro-observers, one at every polling station, has been deployed. Another 22 micro-observers were also kept in reserve. Almost all were served duty charts. The election centres have been divided into 16 routes and allocated 16 zonal officers and 17 route officers. The collector said that 49 aspirants contesting for graduates MLC, 12 for teachers MLC and three to local body MLC election. The counting of votes would be conducted on March 16 and the schools have been declared holiday on both March 13 and 16, added the collector.





Similarly, Nandyal district collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon also said that all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of graduates, teachers and local body MLC elections on March 13. He appealed to the people to cast their votes in a peaceful manner.