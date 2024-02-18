Alla Nani says development of Dalits can only be achieved through the YCP

Alla Nani expressed his belief that the comprehensive development of Dalits can only be achieved through the YCP. He inaugurated the Dr. Babu Jagjeevan Ram Madiga Bhavan on the Eluru-Jangareddygudem Road, which was built at a cost of around 25 lakhs. During the event, he highlighted the importance of the Constitution of India drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar, which grants many rights to the weaker sections. He stated that his government is dedicated to ensuring the all-round development of Dalits while safeguarding their rights.

Mahaneta YS Rajasekhara Reddy emphasized the equal opportunities provided to Dalits through schemes such as fee reimbursement, bridging the gap with the upper classes. He mentioned that the social building established by Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy in Petah Israel was a significant step towards empowering the Madigala community. He pledged to offer support in modernizing the building as a symbol of Madigala's self-respect.

Acknowledging the roles and positions given to Dalits in power, YS Rajasekhara Reddy credited his government for erecting the 125 feet high Babasaheb Ambedkar Social Justice Sculpture in Vijayawada as a representation of social equality. The event continued with a lunch shared among the local leaders.

In gratitude, Munnula John Gurunath, a member of the Co-op, expressed appreciation on behalf of the Madiga community for Alla Nani's recognition of their aspirations through the allocation of 500 square yards of land and 25 lakh funds. He pledged the community's support to Alla Nani and the YSR CP.

The event was attended by Mayor Sheikh Noorjahan, YCP MP candidate Karumuri Sunil Kumar Yadav, Co-option members Munnula John Gurunath, YCP SC Cell District President Tera Anand, Marampudi Paulu Raju, Polimera Harikrishna, Inapanuri Jagadish, Kandula Ramesh, Metara Ajay, Bishop Dr. Karupati Shantisagar, Fr. Bala, corporators Polimera Das, Jujjuvarapu Vijayanirmala, MMRPS leaders, Madiga Samakhya Udyog Sangha leaders, and numerous other public representatives.







