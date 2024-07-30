Allagadda proves to be Akhila Priya’s ‘adda’

Allagadda(Kurnool district): Bhuma Akhila Priya has once again demonstrated her resilience and determination in the face of adversity. Amid numerous challenges, she fought valiantly in the 2024 general election, determined to retain her power. Akhila Priya’s journey has been anything but smooth, marked by numerous struggles in Allagadda.

Akhila Priya, hailing from a political family, entered politics after the tragic death of her mother, Bhuma Shoba Nagi Reddy, in 2014. She was unanimously elected as the MLA of Allagadda constituency from the YSRCP, following her mother’s footsteps. For two years, she continued as YSRCP member.

In 2016, along with her father Bhuma Nagi Reddy, she switched allegiance to the TDP. After her father’s death in 2017, then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appointed her as the minister for tourism and culture, a position she held from 2017 to 2019. However, she lost the 2019 election to YSRCP candidate Gangula Bijendranath Reddy.

Despite facing significant challenges from her rivals over the next five years, she remained focused on the 2024 general election. She worked tirelessly for the well-being and welfare of her constituents, gaining their support and touching their hearts.

Her determination and relentless efforts, alongside her brother Bhuma Jagat Vikyat Reddy and husband Bhargav Ram, helped her connect with voters on a personal level.

Akhila Priya’s hard work paid off as she secured a remarkable victory in the general election, defeating her rival with an impressive majority. Her success reinforced her reputation as a formidable leader, proving once again that ‘Allagadda is the adda (turf) of Akhila’.