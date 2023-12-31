Alumni share experiences with students at PACE

Ongole: Alumni of the PACE Institute of Technology and Sciences, Ongole, met with the third year B Tech students and discussed their experiences and skills in the current technological industry.

They advised students to attend training sessions to secure placements and improve their chances of success. They discussed the impact of the economic recession on the IT sector and how to overcome it. Third year students who participated in the programme were able to get their doubts cleared during the interaction. They secured more knowledge on job opportunities and the required skills.

College secretary and correspondent Dr Maddisetty Sridhar congratulated the alumni for their high status in various fields. Principal Dr GVK Murthy said that the alumni association helps students identify industry needs and develop their professional education skills. Dean (Training and Placements) K Roopa Akkesh announced the future programmes. The event was attended by Dean of Student Affairs Dr R Veeranjaneyulu, heads of departments, faculty and non-teaching staff.