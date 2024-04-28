YS Jagan cautions the people of NDA alliance, says they would deceive people

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has criticized the alliance parties and their promises, warning voters that if they vote for Chandrababu, they will be cheated again. During the third phase of campaigning in Tadipatri, CM Jagan stated that voting for him will ensure that current schemes continue, while a vote for Chandrababu will bring them to a halt.

He accused Chandrababu of relying on alliances and managements for political gain, highlighting that the TDP-Jana sena-BJP alliance is coming to deceive the people once again. CM Jagan pointed out the positive changes and achievements made during his 58-month rule, including the creation of over 2.30 lakh jobs with a focus on SC, ST, and BC communities.

Jagan emphasised the importance of providing quality education and services in villages, as well as maintaining a bribe-free and non-discriminatory regime. He claimed that 75 percent of the schemes have directly benefitted the poor. Jagan also criticized Chandrababu for failing to fulfill promises made in the manifesto, particularly in relation to farmers' loans and DWACRA loans.

As the election approaches, CM Jagan urged voters to consider the impact of their vote on the continuation of beneficial schemes and programs, warning against trusting Chandrababu and his alliance partners.