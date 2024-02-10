Amanchi Krishna Mohan hands over YSR Asara Cheques at Karenchedu

Amanchi Krishna Mohan handed out checks to the beneficiaries of the 4th installment of the YSR Asara Scheme, which is a financial empowerment program for women belonging to the Dwakra community. The ceremony took place at the Daggubati Ramanaidu Gari Kalyana Mandapam.

Following the distribution of checks, the Dwakra Sangh women, along with party leaders, activists, and other Dwakra women, performed a milk abhisheka (ritualistic pouring of milk) on a portrait of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy as a gesture of gratitude and respect.

Numerous political figures and local leaders were present at the event, including MPP Neerukattu Vasubabu, Danda Chaudharybabu, Korrapati Anil, Mulla Nur Ahmed, Challa Subbareddy, Karumuri Subbareddy, Gogineni Satish, Kodali Mohanakrishna, Gummadi Rammohan Rao, Yarlagadda Srikanth, Yarlagadda Paparao, Puli Gangaraju, Bodavula Srinu, Kunkalamarru MPTC Ratna Kumari, Garnepudi Sudharani, Nadendla Nagaraju, Baburao, Eavoori Srinivasa Reddy, Thotakura Srinu, Yamparala Subbarayudu, among others.

Representatives from various government departments, including the MDO (Mandal Development Officer), MPDO (Mandal Parishad Development Officer), APM (Assistant Project Manager) Madhu, DLPO (District Lead Project Officer), and other officials, also participated in the event.