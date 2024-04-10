Amanchi to contest in Chirala on Congress ticket

Chirala: Former MLA from Chirala, Amanchi Krishnamohan announced that he is joining the Congress party, and wants to maintain equidistance from TDP and YSRCP.

Krishnamohan organised a meeting with his followers in Chirala on Tuesday evening and announced his future course of action. Speaking at the meeting, he said that he has great respect for the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, but he personally wasn’t able to fit in the TDP.

He said that he joined YSRCP in 2019, as it is run by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, son of YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy also gave him respect and priority, but he himself was unable to follow the party order to contest from Parchur.

Krishnamohan said that he thought Chirala would be the ideal constituency for him to contest in the elections. After consulting with the family and followers, he decided to follow their suggestions.

He announced that he is joining the Congress party and would contest from the Chirala Assembly constituency.

Krishnamohan alleged that sitting MLA Karanam Balaram and his son, the YSRCP candidate Venkatesh are looting the sand and ration rice in the constituency.

He said that the locals are waiting for the opportunity to send them home.