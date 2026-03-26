Amara Raja Centre at SRM enters expansion phase

Amaravati: Strengthening the collaboration between academia and industry in the field of advanced energy storage, an expert delegation from Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies (ARACT) visited SRM University–AP here on Wednesday to review ongoing research activities and discuss the roadmap for Phase II of the SRMAP – Amara Raja Centre for Energy Storage Devices.

The Centre of Excellence, established in 2020 in collaboration with Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (ARBL), has been actively engaged in cutting-edge research on next-generation battery technologies.

The ARACT delegation comprised leading experts including Yi Seop Ahn, Dr Ravi Kali, Dr Satyanarayana, Dr K Sushoban, Dr Bhuvaneshwari, and Dr Priscilla Grace, interacted with faculty members, researchers, and leadership of the university.

Welcoming the delegation, Prof D Narayana Rao, Executive Director – Research, SRM Group of Institutions, highlighted the significance of the collaboration and expressed gratitude for the continued support from Amara Raja.

Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Satish Kumar emphasised the university’s vision of transitioning from research-driven outcomes to product-oriented innovation.