Amaravati by 2027

Vijayawada: The state government has decided to fast-track the development of Amaravati and ensure the capital city is ready within the next two years. This time, the government is determined to avoid any delays.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, in a meeting with CRDA officials and the Minister for Municipal Administration, approved 59 tenders worth Rs 37,702.15 crore. The projects will commence immediately after receiving cabinet approval on March 17. Providing details of the CRDA meeting, Minister P. Narayana stated that tenders were invited for 73 projects worth Rs 48,012 crore with cabinet approval. Out of these, CRDA has approved projects worth Rs 37,702.15 crore. He explained that among the 59 approved works, 22 CRDA projects amount to Rs 22,607.11 crore, while 37 ADC projects total Rs 15,095.04 crore.

Additionally, tenders will be invited for 19 projects by the end of the month. These include the NTR statue, an iconic bridge, a road connecting the national highway, and the Krishna River bund road, collectively worth Rs 16,871.52 crore. He recalled that during the 2014-19 TDP regime, tenders were issued for projects worth Rs 43,000 crore, with Rs 9,000 crore already spent. The CRDA also approved the ministerial committee’s decision on land allotment in the capital region to 31 agencies.

The minister emphasized that Rs 64,000 crore is required for the development of Amaravati. However, no financial burden will be imposed on the state exchequer. He assured that not a single rupee from taxpayers’ contributions is being utilized, as the entire expenditure will be borne by CRDA.

Addressing the opposition's allegations, he accused the YSRCP of spreading false narratives by claiming that the government allocated funds in the budget, thereby burdening taxpayers.

He clarified that the capital city’s development will be financed through revenue generated by auctioning 4,000 acres of land. He also highlighted that the World Bank has sanctioned a loan of Rs 15,000 crore, while HUDCO has approved Rs 11,000 crore. An additional Rs 5,000 crore will be secured from various banks. Overall, CRDA plans to acquire loans amounting to Rs 31,000 crore for Amaravati’s development.