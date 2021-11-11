Amaravati Maha Padayatra continues despite rain in Prakasam, TDP leaders house arrested

The Amaravati Maha Padayatra, which is being held by the farmers and women of the capital in demand to retain Amaravati as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh, continues despite the rain. The padayatra has started in Naguluppalapadu of Prakasam district on Thursday. Farmers wearing umbrellas and raincoats moving forward as it is raining in the area. Meanwhile, police have set up check posts and cordoned off the roads in Naguluppala. Farmers alleged that they are detaining those who come to show solidarity with them.



The Padayatra in the name of the Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam amid police restrictions is moving forward. Earlier in the day, tents had dried up due to unseasonal rains in Naguluppalapadu where farmers were staying overnight and they were in serious trouble. The Padayatra organised by the Amaravati Conservation Committee and the Capital United Action Committee, will last for 45 days. The Maha Padayatra will cover 70 major villages in Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, and Chittoor districts and will end on December 15 in Tirupati.



Meanwhile, police have house arrested MLAs and TDP leaders in advance in Prakasam to avoid them from attending the padayatra. MLAs Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Alluri Sambasiva Rao were house arrested. Police, on the other hand, police have set up barricades at all the roads leading to Naguluppalapadu where the padayatra started.