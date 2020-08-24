Amaravati: River meet put off indefinitely

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation officials had submitted the details of the 'illegal' projects taken up by the Telangana government, including Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme. They said the AP government was ready to explain to the Apex Council that the allegation levelled by Telangana in regards to the proposed Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme were baseless

Amaravati: A solution to the imbroglio over the alleged illegal projects taken up by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on river Krishna and Godavari is unlikely to be found soon as the Apex Council meeting, which was scheduled to be held on August 25, has been postponed following Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat testing positive for coronavirus.

The Union Ministry has sent an official communication to the effect to the state government on Sunday. The revised dates would be intimated soon. This is the second time the Apex Council meeting was postponed. The first scheduled meeting on August 5 was cancelled on the request of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who scheduled a Cabinet meeting on the same day.

The council meeting is unlikely to be held until September second or third week as the Union minister will have to recover from the viral infection, officials said.

Official sources said that the senior Irrigation officials had already submitted the details of the 'illegal' projects taken up by the Telangana government, including Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme. They said the AP government was ready to explain to the Apex Council that the allegation leveled by Telangana in regarded to the proposed Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme were baseless.