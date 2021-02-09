Amaravati: TDP suspects CM-Posco secret deal on Visakha Steel Plant

Amaravati: Former MLA and TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on Monday accused the ruling YSRCP and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of being responsible for the privatisation of the multi-crore Visakha Steel Plant in total disregard for the sentiments of the Andhra Pradesh people.

He also alleged that the Chief Minister himself struck the deal with the managing director of the South Korean company Posco in his Tadepalli residence itself on October 29, 2019. This quid pro quo deal was aimed at giving Rs 2 lakh crore worth Visakha Steel to the South Korean company at just Rs 5,000 crore.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said that their party would launch a serious agitation to protect the steel plant from the evil intentions of the YSRCP. The Chief Minister's double standards became clear as he wrote a letter to the Prime Minister now contrary to the fact that he reached an understanding with the Posco MD. The photos of their meeting at Tadepalli residence were also available.

Bonda Uma said that the YSRCP's collusion was evident by the fact that its 28 MPs did not utter a single word against the Vizag Steel privatisation when it was announced in the Parliament. They were all there in Delhi only to promote their selfish financial interests and to grab assets and industries in Andhra Pradesh but not to protect the interests of the State. MP Vijaya Sai Reddy has been playing a dubious role in destroying the steel plant.

The TDP leader deplored that Jagan and his MPs have prepared ground to loot the special economic zones (SEZs), prominent clubs and ports in the State. They have set their sights on Waltair Club, Film Nagar Club, Bay Park, etc in Vizag. Now, they were not even sparing the Visakha Steel which was regarded as the pride of Andhra Pradesh.

The YSRCP leaders have already grabbed the Kakinada SEZ, Kakinada Port, Krishnapatnam Port, Bandar Port and such huge assets. Bonda Uma asserted that way back in 1998 itself, the then TDP MP K Yerrannaidu led a party delegation to Delhi to seek the Central support for saving Vizag Steel from losses. He recalled that TDP MLC Nara Lokesh has promptly demanded withdrawal of the privatisation plan immediately after it was announced in Parliament.