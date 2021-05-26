Amaravati: VIT-AP University joins hands with Juniper Networks

Amaravati: School of Computer Science and Engineering, VIT-AP University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Juniper Networks Cloud and Automation Academy (JNCAA) virtually on Tuesday.

Dr SV Kota Reddy, vice-chancellor of the VIT–AP University after signing the MoU said that this collaboration will bring forth ten industry-demand courses with lots of research and career opportunities in the cloud and networking space.

Importantly, VIT-AP University Juniper programme certified students will be given additional priority by the Juniper team during its recruitment which offers super dream Jobs.

Archana Yadav of JNCAA said that through this MoU, VIT-AP students can get both training and certification free of cost. The expertise and technical support that this collaboration brings would lead into conducting faculty development programmes (FDPs), national, international conferences, seminars, symposium, workshops and others.

DrCLVV Sivakumar, Registrar of the VIT-AP and Dr Hari Seetha, Dean of School of Computer Science and Engineering and other faculty members and students were present.