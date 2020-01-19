Amaravati: Young men protests at MLA quarters against the three capitals in Rayapudi

In the wake of the crucial assembly sessions to begin on Monday, the farmers and women in capital villages have intensified their agitation. Ever since the announcement of proposal of three capitals, the farmers are protesting for last 33 days.

On Sunday, the Amaravati youth have held a protest at MLA quarters in Rayapudi and chanted the slogans in support to Amaravati to retain it as capital. While the parents of the youth are concerned over their wards as they have alighted in 13th floor. The parents are in fear of their wards may resort to any extreme step.

On the other hand, the women held a rally from Mandadam to Vijayawada Durgamma temple as part of their tradition.

However, the police have taken stringent measures to avoid any untoward incident in Capital in the wake of assembly sessions. The police have imposed section 144 and police act 30 in and around secretariat premises.