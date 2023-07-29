Ambati Rambabu counters Chandrababu's claims on Polavaram

Responding to Chandrababu Naidu's allegations regarding the Polavaram project, Minister Ambati Rambabu clarified that all the accusations made by Chandrababu are false. Minister Ambati conducted a power point presentation to counter Chandrababu's claims and criticized him for only remembering the project after losing power and sitting in the opposition.



Minister Ambati highlighted that during Chandrababu's nine-year rule, he did not give much thought to the Polavaram project. He accused Chandrababu of hastily constructing the diaphragm wall before completing the construction of copper dams and spillways. According to Minister Ambati, Chandrababu acted like an exceptional actor in his power point presentation and criticized him for his lack of action during his tenure as chief minister.

Chandrababu expressed his concerns about the Polavaram project during his power point presentation and blamed the government for negligence, particularly regarding the damage to the diaphragm wall. Minister Ambati responded to these allegations by conducting his own power point presentation in front of the media. He explained the status of the Polavaram project when the Jagan government came into power, emphasizing the need for the construction of copper dams, spillways, and the diaphragm wall. Minister Ambati criticized Chandrababu for constructing the diaphragm wall before completing the necessary steps.