ISL 2023-24: We have to give our everything, says FC Goa's Fernandes ahead of semis clash with Mumbai City

Hoping to make a comeback in the semifinal second leg against Mumbai City FC and seal a place in the final, FC Goa captain Brandon Fernandes said they will have to give their everything in do-or-die match against the Islanders at the Mumbai Football Arena on Monday.

FC Goa were cruising towards victory in the semifinal first leg at the Fatorda Stadium before Fernandes was substituted and Mumbai City FC managed to turn things around with three late goals to seal a 3-2 win.

The FC Goa captain has contributed to seven goals so far this season, comprising three goals and four assists. Alongside Noah Sadaoui, Fernandes has been a leader in the middle for the Gaurs throughout this season.

Disappointed with their first leg loss, he stated, “Well, I think, we played a really good game in the entire game. We played very well. We can lose one game, but the way we lost the game hurts a lot. We are very disappointed. I think, you know, the good thing about this is that we have another chance.”

“We have to go there and give everything, fight for every ball, every minute. And let's see what happens in Mumbai,” he added.

The local from Goa has been a part of the club since 2017, bagging himself eleven goals so far donning the FC Goa jersey.

Giving insights into how he feels about his journey since signing for the Gaurs, Fernandes shared, “It has been an incredible journey for me, playing for this club."

"A huge honour for me, representing my home team and being the captain, I'm very privileged. For me, it is all about playing for this club, giving everything for this club, trying to do what I can do the best. And, yeah, one thing I would really like to add to it is this ISL Cup trophy. I hope that we can turn this around in Mumbai and get into the finals.”