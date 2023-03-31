Kadapa: Ambati warns people against electing Naidu again as CM

Kadapa (YSR district): Irrigation minister Ambati Rambabu said that previous TDP government should own responsibility for the all the "irregularities" that had taken place in in Polavaram project The minister, who was at Vontimitta to have a darshan at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple on Thursday, spoke to media persons. He alleged that several irregularities had taken place in the construction of diaphragm wall which led to many problems and steeply increased the construction costs. Terming TDP national president N Chandrababu an "event manager", Rambabu warned that people will have to pay a heavy price if they, by mistake, they vote him to power in next elections.

"If Chandrababu becomes the chief minister again, he will always focus on ways to loot public money instead of developing the state," he claimed.hile questioning the credibility of Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan, who, he alleged, is having 'unethical' alliance with TDP, the minister accused Pawan of working to bring TDP into power in the next elections instead of victory of his own party. "Only God can save Pawan. I think he would face bitter experience with Chandrababu after 2024 elections," he said.

Earlier, the irrigation minister along with his wife had a darshan of Lord Kodanda Rama Swamy and presented silk vastrams to the deity and performed special pujas. Replying to a question over defeat of his party in the recent MLC elections, he said that the elections were conducted on the lines of 'vote for note'. Zilla parishad chairman Akepati Amarnath Reddy, Rajampet MLA Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy and others accompanied the minister.