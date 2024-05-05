Amit Shah seeks support to NDA alliance, assures of development in AP

Union Minister Amit Shah has called the people to support alliance between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janasena. During a meeting organised in support of BJP candidate Sathya Kumar in Dharmavaram of Sri Satyasai district, Shah expressed his determination to oust the YSRCP government. The meeting was attended by TDP chief Chandrababu, former minister Paritala Sunitha, and other key leaders of the alliance.

Chandrababu welcomed Amit Shah with a bouquet and honored him with a shawl and memento. In return, Shah also presented Chandrababu with a shawl as a token of appreciation. He said main agenda of the alliance is to reinstate Amaravati as the capital and put an end to the land mafia in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at the event, Shah criticized the current Chief Minister Jagan Reddy for delays in the construction of the Polavaram project and assured that with BJP's support, the project would be completed in two years if Chandrababu is elected as the CM and Modi as the Prime Minister again.

Shah called for the alliance candidates to win in 5 MP seats and for Chandrababu to be reinstated as the CM with a two-thirds majority in the assembly. He praised Chandrababu for his leadership and contributions to the development of Andhra Pradesh, urging voters to support the alliance for a brighter future.