Live
- ‘UP Ke Ladke’: Debate rages over Rahul and Akhilesh's primary focus on 'own seats'
- Kartik Aaryan: Seems surreal to launch my toughest film's trailer in my hometown
- Drugs valued at Rs 7,887.76 cr seized; 2,943 held in 7 years in Manipur: Official
- Scribe slams Paschimavahini project
- Thailand Open: Satwik/Chirag reach fourth final of the year; Ashwini/Tanisha ousted in semis
- Several Ukrainians injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv
- IPL 2024: RCB reach 31/0 in three overs before rain stops play in all-important clash against CSK
- PM has received wrong inputs on Shakti free travel scheme in Karnataka: Shivakumar
- Fico in stable condition, Slovakian politicians say threats rising
- Death toll in Afghanistan's Bamyan shooting rises to 6
Just In
Kartik Aaryan: Seems surreal to launch my toughest film's trailer in my hometown
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion', was in his hometown Gwalior on Saturday to launch the film's trailer at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in the city.
Gwalior: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion', was in his hometown Gwalior on Saturday to launch the film's trailer at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in the city.
During the event, the young star shared his thoughts on launching the trailer of the “toughest film” of his career in the city he grew up in.
Talking to the media at the stadium, the actor said, "It's a surreal moment for me to launch the trailer of the film in the city I grew up in. This is where it all began, a young kid who thought of becoming an actor. I can't describe what it feels like to bring my most special and the toughest film to my people."
'Chandu Champion', based on India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, is directed by Kabir Khan, who is known for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Ek Tha Tiger'.
'Chandu Champion' has been shot across India and the UK.
The film, jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, is set to release on June 14.