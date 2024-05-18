Kartik Aaryan: Seems surreal to launch my toughest film's trailer in my hometown

Gwalior: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion', was in his hometown Gwalior on Saturday to launch the film's trailer at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in the city.

During the event, the young star shared his thoughts on launching the trailer of the “toughest film” of his career in the city he grew up in.

Talking to the media at the stadium, the actor said, "It's a surreal moment for me to launch the trailer of the film in the city I grew up in. This is where it all began, a young kid who thought of becoming an actor. I can't describe what it feels like to bring my most special and the toughest film to my people."

'Chandu Champion', based on India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, is directed by Kabir Khan, who is known for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Ek Tha Tiger'.

'Chandu Champion' has been shot across India and the UK.

The film, jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, is set to release on June 14.