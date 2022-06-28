Amma Vodi sop benefits 2,42,645 students in Kurnool

Kurnool: District Collector P Koteshwara Rao said that over 2,42,645 students will be benefitted under the Amma Vodi scheme in the district. On Monday, the government deposited Rs 363.97 crore into the accounts of the children's parents. Speaking to media while participating in Amma Vodi programme, he said the government was imparting education to children under the programme.

Stating Jagananna Amma Vodi a boon to the students, he said under the scheme, the government has extended a sum of Rs 1,549.78 crores towards financial assistance for three consecutive years. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving top priority for education and renovating all government schools in the district under Nadu-Nedu scheme and serving students with nutritious food, clean drinking water and supplied kits containing school bags, shoes and socks.

Even education is being taught by highly educated and well-trained teachers in government schools. He called upon the students to strive hard to achieve the highest positions instead of wasting time on unnecessary things. He asked the parents to send their children to school every day without fail and see that they attain at least 75 percent of attendance.

Later the district collector handed over a mega cheque of Rs 363.97 crore to the parents. MLAs of Panyam and Kodumur, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and Dr Jaradoddi Sudhakar, Zillah Parishad Chairman Yerrabotula Papi Reddy, Deputy Mayor of Municipal Corporation Siddareddy Renuka were present.

caption: District Collector P Koteshwara Rao along with the MLAs of Panyam, Kodumur and Deputy Mayor presenting a replica of mega cheque Rs 363.97 crore to the parents of children at the Collectorate in Kurnool on Monday.