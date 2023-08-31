An Intermediate student reportedly attempts suicide

Visakhapatnam: An Intermediate student reportedly attempted suicide by jumping from the top of the building at MVP Colony in Visakhapatnam.



The incident took place in MVP police station limits. The victim was said to take the extreme step after being reprimanded by her mother. As the girl sustained serious injuries, she was shifted to King George Hospital for treatment. Her condition is said to be critical.

Both mother and daughter reside at sector 6 of MVP Colony. The student’s studying at Gurukul Residential School at Kommadi. She came home to celebrate her birthday.

Police registered a case and investigation is on.