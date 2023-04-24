Anakapalli: Collector P Ravi Subhash said Work hard for development of villages, sarpanches

Anakapalli : District Collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti said if health, employment, sanitation, education and agriculture sectors improve in villages, it would ensure further development of the nation.

Distributing district-level awards for best panchayats here on Monday, the Collector said sarpanches should work hard to ensure villages get developed in all fronts and to overcome challenges.

District panchayat officer R Sirisha Rani mentioned that the panchayats that performed well on nine parameters were considered for the best panchayat awards. Three prizes were given in each category and Anakapalli district also bagged two State-level awards, she informed.

The nine parameters for which the awards are considered include poverty free and enhanced livelihoods, healthy panchayat, child friendly, water sufficient, clean and green, self-sufficient infrastructure, socially-secured, panchayat with good governance and women-friendly panchayat. During the programme, the District Collector presented awards to the sarpanches.