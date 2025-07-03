Anakapalli police get 16 new motorcycles

Anakapalli: With an aim to improve road safety, 16 new motorcycles have been allocated to Anakapalli district.

The fleet of vehicles which arrived from the DGP office was flagged off by District Superintendent of Police (SP) Tuhin Sinha at Anakapalli town traffic police station on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP mentioned that these motorcycles would be used in different police stations across the district and aid in controlling the traffic and responding to emergencies.

He informed that each motorcycle was specially designed with siren, blinkers, public addressing system and crowd control technology.

The SP stated that traffic police personnel would be able to reach areas where traffic disruptions occur and road accidents happen within a short span of time.

Further, Tuhin Sinha opined that these motorcycles will be useful for the police to reach remote areas quickly where four-wheelers will not have access. He informed that awareness programmes related to traffic control and road safety will be organised at main roads and areas where traffic congestions are more.

The SP requested people to own responsibility in preventing road accidents, follow road safety rules and cooperate with the police. District Additional SP L Mohan Rao, Anakapalli Sub-Division DSP M Shravani, Mahila police station DSP E Srinivasulu, AR DSP P Nageswara Rao, inspectors Venkata Narayana and Bala Surya Rao were present.