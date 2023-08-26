Anantapur: 39 black spots identified as accident-prone areas in district

Anantapur: Superintendent of Police Srinivasa Rao stated that 39 accident prone areas dubbed as ‘black spots’ has been identified in the district.

A committee consisting of transport, police, national highways and Transco departments has been constituted to visit the black spots and take preventive measures to save precious human lives.

Warning boards at the black spots will be installed to alert general public as part of awareness creation. The committee will also create awareness among youths to drive vehicles only after securing a driving licence.

District Collector M Gautami has called upon stakeholders to initiate measures in preventing road mishaps by tackling human errors effectively. The 39 black spots should be transformed into safe zones by reducing risky driving. 45 types of measures should be implemented to prevent road mishaps in two months. The high-risk black spots should be the focus of attention and implement preventive measures on a far footing. Awareness meetings should be held with heavy vehicle drivers and students in colleges. Open drainages should be closed and lighting should be improved at strategic places including collectorate area and Srikantam circle. Digital screens should be installed at strategic locations highlighting the black spots and the responsibility of all motor vehicle drivers in preventing road mishaps.