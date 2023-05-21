Anantapur: Agri Advisory Board meeting discusses farmers’ issues

Anantapur : District Agriculture Advisory Board meeting held under the chairmanship of Joint Collector Ketan Garg with the Board Chairman T Rajasekhar Reddy initiated discussion on supply of quality groundnut and cotton seeds and on procurement of maize crop with remunerative price.

Agriculture JD Chandra Naik, who spoke on the occasion, presented a report on action taken on the decisions taken at the last meeting and implemented since then.

Also, a progress report on activities by allied departments were also presented.

Joint Collector Kethan Garg said groundnut seed is being supplied through RBKs.

The seed quality is being checked in the presence of board members at the arrival of seed stocks. Maize crop is being procured by paying remunerative price.

The joint collector said that 3 drones were supplied to every mandal with 40 percent subsidy. Groups are formed at the RBKs and one of the group member is given pilot training for the operation and remote control of drones for agriculture purposes.

Measures had been taken for supply of quality seed, fertilizers and pesticides. Inspection of dealers’ stocks and shops for checking quality is in force.

Mandal agriculture board member Alamuru Subba Reddy urged for supply of mini-tractors and boom sprayers on subsidy.

Garg asked officials concerned to check the high prices of dry chilly seeds.

Board chairman Rajasekhar urged authorities to take steps for supply of dry chilly seeds at subsidised price through RBKs. He also supported the demand for supply of mini-tractors on subsidy.

He urged AP Agros company to consider supply of pesticides to farmers through RBKs.