Swati Maliwal’s statement recorded in alleged assault case: Police sources

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday recorded the statement of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, days after she was allegedly assaulted at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, sources said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Pramod Kumar Kushwaha, along with other officers reached Maliwal’s house on Thursday afternoon and spent around four-and-a-half hours there, police sources said.

“Yes, the MP's statement has been recorded,” said a police source.

On Monday, DCP (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said that a PCR call was received at 9:34 a.m. at the Civil Lines police station, wherein the caller claimed that she was assaulted at CM Kejriwal's official residence.

The PCR call record said "the woman is saying that she is at the CM's house and has been assaulted by CM's PS Bibhav Kumar".

DCP Meena, however, said that no formal complaint was lodged by Maliwal in this regard.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued summons to CM Kejriwal's Personal Secretary (PS) Bibhav Kumar, asking him to appear before the Commission on Friday.