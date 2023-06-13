Anantapur: All parties gear up party machinery for 2024 polls

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: With the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy hinting his MLAs that elections to state Assembly are around the corner and even asked his party functionaries to be on election mode by gearing up and oiling the party machinery to fight the crucial 2024 polls, almost all political parties have treated it as political alert to well oil its election machinery.



Representatives of political parties feel that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah too sounded the poll buggle from Visakhapatnam on Sunday by launching a tirade against the ruling YSRCP’s nefarious reign of terror.

The YSRCP won 12 out of 14 MLA seats in the undivided Anantapur district except Hindupur and Uravakonda where Nandamuri Bala Krishna and Payyavula Keshav won the respective seats in 2019 Assembly elections.

Just as the Chief Minister, the party MLAs from the district are highly confident of their victory in the 2024 elections.

Speaking to The Hans India MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy says that their leaders are confident of victory based on the performance of government and the welfare programmes implemented by government to all sections of people.

Unable to digest the government’s popularity among the masses, the opposition feeling insecure had launched political diatribe and their very attempt to hang up against a single political party is an indication of their fear psychosis on their possible fate.

Majority of the MLAs who won although putting on a brave face have their own fears on their victory repeat as on the development front, the YSRCP government has nothing to boast of as the crucial irrigation projects like the HNSS, Tungabhadra HLC modernisation and Bhairavanitippa project did not make any headway during the past four years.

Ex-TDP MLA Prabhakar Choudhury, who is in a jubilant mood, says that Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam increasing popularity is an indication of the rising tide against the YSRCP government. The way people supported the Mahanadu in Rajahmundry and the rising anti-incumbency wave against the government and the possibility of a joint opposition fight with all certainty suggests the under current is in favour of TDP. “These factors have given a new lease of life to our party. The party’s victory is a foregone conclusion,” he adds emphatically.

All ex-TDP MLAs are well oiling their war machinery holding party workers meetings and people connect programmes in their constituencies.

A sense of new confidence and hope is in the air among the party cadres.

The party offices and the homes of TD leaders are brimming with activity with the visit of party workers and leaders at all levels.