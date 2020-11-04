Anantapur: Constable arrested for kidnapping ex-fiancee

Anantapur: A police constable has been arrested on charges of kidnapping a 20-year-old girl, with whom he was engaged, which was later cancelled. The accused, B Achari and the kidnapped girl were spotted by Banaganipalle police at Kovelakunta police near here on Wednesday morning.

SP Sathya Yesubabu told 'The Hans India' that the girl told the police that she was forcibly whisked away by Achari with whom she was engaged by parents of the both last year. At a time when marriage was to be performed in December, 2019, the girl's parents came to know of his true character and cancelled the marriage. Subsequently, Achari, a police constable, planned the Kidnap and abducted her on November 2. He was arrested by Banaganapalle police on Wednesday morning at Kovelakunta village in the district. After the kidnap, police had launched a manhunt by forming rescue teams and alerting all police stations resulting in his arrest and handing over the girl to her parents.

DSP Veeraragha Reddy said that the accused Achari had whisked her away on when she came out from her house in the 6th road in the town to go to a tailor shop along with her relative. The two had developed a relationship after they were engaged but the girl opposed Achari's kidnap of her and did not consent for marriage against her parents' wishes. She issued a statement that she was forcibly taken away by Achari to coerce her to marry him against her parents wishes.

Achari escaped police dragnet when vehicle checking was going on on Tadipatri outskirts on November 2 when he was travelling in a Scorpio vehicle. Sensing trouble, he abandoned the vehicle and escaped in another vehicle which he managed to arrange with the help of his friends. Circle inspector Srinivasulu and his team managed to track the duo at Kovelakunta village and took both into custody. The girl was restored to her parents and the accused is being questioned by police for further details.