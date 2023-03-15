Anantapur: Keen contest likely between Ravindra Reddy & Nagarju

Anantapur/Puttaparthi: Going by the less turnout of graduate voters when compared to the teachers constituency voters, the elections were fought in a keen contest for both the graduates and teachers constituencies.

Although 49 candidates are in the electoral fray for the graduates constituency, the fight was between YSRCP supported Vennapoosa Ravindra Reddy and Pothula Nagaraju of the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF). The PDF candidate is the most popular candidate and is likely to be the winner.

These candidates pitted in a tough contest will share the maximum number of votes. The low turnout of voters in Anantapur town for the Graduates constituency has disappointed the contesting candidates.

Despite the government declaring a holiday on the polling day, the educated voters did not have the enthusiasm to vote.

The teachers' constituency voters had to select one among the 12 who are in the fray and the noted among the contestants include Katti Narasimha Reddy, Anil Venkata Prasada Reddy, O Srinivasula Reddy and M V Ramachandra Reddy.

Of course, government schools teachers have voted under intense pressure to vote for the ruling party sponsored candidate. The teachers' unions are divided on party lines but the fact remains they are all government teachers with an obligation to vote for the officially sponsored candidate.

Torn between political parties and candidates, the teachers participated overwhelmingly in voting registering a voting percentage of over 20 percent above the recorded voting percentage of the graduates.

There are instances of the ruling party supported candidates distributing money to teachers and some teachers who did not get the money complained to YSRCP leaders in Uravakonda Assembly constituency.

The talk of the voters is that the graduates might elect the PDF candidate Pothula Nagaraju.

Most of the contestants among the teachers being from the Reddy community, the community vote would automatically split. However, the ruling party supported candidate is expected to win. But, surprises are also not ruled out.