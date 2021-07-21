Anantapur: SCR prepares action plan for tackling monsoon-related issues

Anantapur: South Central Railway keeping safety of its passengers in view, has identified vulnerable locations (including bridges) which need special attention during the monsoon season in the Guntakal division. The Zone has formulated an action plan for implementation across all Divisions in its jurisdiction for effectively tackling the monsoon season related issues. The action plan has been devised considering inputs from all the sections of multi-disciplinary teams involved in train operations and infrastructure maintenance.

Monsoon patrolling of tracks in identified block sections is carried out during this period and vulnerable locations and bridges are kept under watch by posting stationary watchmen. During periods of abnormal rainfall or storm in any section, patrolling is introduced till clear weather is restored. Around 1,900 Railway Affecting Tanks are identified on the Zone which are inspected jointly by railway officials and concerned state government officials. State-level meetings with concerned Irrigation officials are conducted to review the status of the tanks and repairs. A close liaison is maintained with the state government officials on the current status of these tanks during monsoon.

Liaison with Irrigation authorities have been established by Divisional Railway officials to keep a close watch on the bridges connected to dams and reservoirs so that timely action can be taken by Railways in case of release of excess water system exists with respective Meteorological departments for receiving weather warning and cyclone messages, which are promptly disseminated to all concerned field officials to take action. 30 anemometers have been installed on station buildings close to the identified bridges to give warning in case of high wind speed, so as to take prompt action to regulate train traffic. Twelve automated water level monitoring devices are installed on identified bridges which provide continuous data of water levels at these bridge locations. Monsoon emergency reserve stock materials to restore track/bridges are stacked on land and on goods wagons at nominated places in the Divisions to meet any eventuality due to flooding and breaches.

General Manager Gajanan Mallya has instructed all the officials and staff of the Zone to be extra cautious during this period to tackle any kind of situation. The movement of passenger trains should be closely monitored and in case of regulation or disruption of train services, the information should be given at the earliest to public, he added.