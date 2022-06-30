Anantapur: Seven injured as goods van hits auto in Kalyandurg

Kalyandurg(Anantapur): In a road mishap which occurred near Nagireddipalle village 7 persons were severely injured when a goods van coming in high speed hit the auto from the back severely injuring seven passengers.

The mishap occurred when the auto was going towards Kalyandurg from Kanekallu in the district.

The local people saved those trapped in the auto and rushed the injured to Kalyandurg government hospital.

The injured were given first aid and refered to Anantapur government hospital for better treatment.

