Anantapur: SP warns job seekers against fake recruitment agents

Anantapur: Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan, in a press statement, cautioned those trying for overseas jobs particularly in Gulf countries in choosing the right agents. Those in job trials should contact the foreign travel agency enquiry cell at SP office telephone number 08554-275333 to get guidance in this regard, he said in a statement on Saturday.



The candidates both men and women should not fall into the trap of illegal agencies and the job seekers should first register with the ‘protector of emigrants’ so that they could be introduced to legally perfect agents in order to make their job hunt hassle-free. Also, those who entered through illegal and deceptive agencies and are suffering without proper jobs should register with Madad web portal and lodge a complaint and convey their SOS. The general public are advised to alert the SP by calling 9440796800.

The SP maintained that many from the district, particularly, women had been going to Kuwait, Khattar, Saudi Arabia etc as house maids through illegal agents, who are sexually exploiting innocent women depriving them of a legal job, decent salary and safety.

Right from obtaining visa, stamping and medical process and purchase of flight tickets everything should be done through rightful agents suggested by the police. The fake agents instead of sending them through employment visas were sending them through tourist visas taking huge money and subjecting them to risk.

SP Anburajan has called upon travelers to foreign countries to be highly vigilant and take police help.