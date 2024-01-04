Live
Anantapur ZP Chairperson Boya Girijamma inaugurates sports meet
Boya Girijamma, Chairperson of the erstwhile Anantapur District Praja Parishad on Thursday inaugurated the 26th Inter Polytechnic Sports and Games Meet-2023-24. The event was organized by the Andhra Pradesh State Government and the Technical Education Department at the Local Government Polytechnic College. Girijamma lit the Jyoti to mark the inauguration.
During the event, Girijamma emphasized the importance of physical strength alongside mental development for students. She highlighted the contribution of sports to personal growth and mentioned that the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has prioritised education and provided sports facilities, running tracks, and other amenities. The innovative program called Adudham Andhra, aimed at nurturing rural sports talent, was also praised.
Several dignitaries attended the program, including Members of Parliament of Anantapur Mr. Talari Rangaiah, District Collector Mrs. Gowthami, local MPTC, Sarpanch, State Sports Director, State Technical Education Commissioner, Government Polytechnic College Principal, staff, and a large number of athletes from across the state.