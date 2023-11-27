Ancient inscriptions discovered in Cholemarri

Puttaparthi: Ancient inscriptions, Hero stones and Shivalinga-Nandi idols have been discovered in Cholemarri village, 22 km from Penukonda in Sri Sathya Sai district, according to MyNaa Swamy, the historian engaged in research on the history of Nolamba Pallavas.

In the ninth century AD, a fierce battle took place between the rulers of Nolamba Pallavas and Bhana-Vaidambas in Cholemarri.

The historian revealed that an inscription of Mahendra Nolambadhi Raja, the ruler of Henjeru (now known as Hemavati near Madakasira), was unearthed in the fields on the eastern side of Cholemarri, with the help of the villagers. Additionally, there is a large Hero stones embedded in the ground on the bank of a canal, behind Anjaneya Swamy temple. A Telugu inscription dating back to Vijayanagara dynasty was found in the nearby fields close to the temple. On the west side of the village, there were hero stones of Nolamba and Vijayanagara periods

MyNaa Swamy stated that the inscription located east of Cholemarri village has been identified as the one belonging to Nolamba Pallava King - Mahendra Nolambadhi Raja (875-897). Half of the inscription stone was currently buried in the ground.

The historian has appealed the Archaeology Departments (both the Central and State) to conduct excavations in the vicinity of Cholemarri village. The ninth-century battlefield would potentially reveal numerous historical monuments that lie beneath the soil. Furthermore, he expressed hope that Cholemarri would be considered as a pilgrimage site for future generations of historical researchers.