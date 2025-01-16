Andhra CM Revises Two-Child Rule for Local Polls, Promotes Big Families

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced a significant shift in the eligibility criteria for local body elections, highlighting the importance of larger families. The revised policy allows individuals with more than two children to contest elections for positions such as sarpanch, municipal councillor, corporation chairman, or mayor.

The move is aimed at addressing declining population growth and its potential long-term impact on the state. Speaking at a recent event in Naravaripalle, Naidu highlighted the need to promote higher birth rates to ensure a stable demographic structure.

“In the past, those with more than two children were barred from contesting local elections. Now, we are reversing this rule. Only those with more than two children will be eligible to hold key positions in local governance,” Naidu stated.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the declining fertility rate in Andhra Pradesh and across India, warning of demographic challenges similar to those faced by countries like Japan and South Korea. He noted that a shift toward smaller families, often limited to one child, is contributing to a shrinking younger population.

“Previous generations had larger families, but today, many are opting for one child or none. Some even embrace the concept of double income, no kids (DINK), prioritizing personal wealth and lifestyle over family growth,” Naidu said. “If our parents had adopted such thinking, we wouldn’t be here today.”

Naidu referenced global examples to stress the urgency of addressing population trends. He pointed to South Korea, Japan, and parts of Europe, where low birth rates have created economic and social challenges. These nations, he noted, are now dependent on immigration to sustain their workforce and economy.

“All countries that focused solely on wealth creation and income growth neglected the importance of maintaining a balanced population. Now, they are facing the consequences. We must act before it’s too late,” he cautioned.

The policy shift aligns with Naidu’s broader vision for managing Andhra Pradesh’s demographic future. He reiterated the need to prepare for an aging population and ensure the state maintains its demographic dividend until 2047.

“If birth rates fall below two children per family, the population will decline, leading to fewer young people and a growing elderly population. This will have far-reaching consequences for our economy and social structure,” Naidu explained.