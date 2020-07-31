Andhra govt. decides to extend deadline for payment of road tax

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has once again decided to extend the deadline for payment road tax. As the deadline for levying road tax in the wake of coronavirus expires on Friday, transport minister Nani brought the issue to Chief Minister's attention saying that auto and taxi workers who were in loss due to coronavirus and lockdown were in trouble. With this, the chief minister is said to be contemplating to extend the payment of road taxes till the end of September. In the evening the state government is likely to issue official orders.

The government has decided to extend the grace period to pay the motor vehicle tax deadline during the lockdown. The tax payment deadline has been extended to June 30, which expires on April 30. These payments should be made every quarter and failure to pay vehicle tax on time will result in a fine, which ranges from 50 per cent to 200 per cent.

The decision was made in view of the lockdown difficulties. There have been requests for all quarters in terms of tax payments. Considering the lockdown conditions and their request, the government decided to extend the deadline.