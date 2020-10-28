Andhra govt. to celebrate State Formation Day on November 1, releases GO on the same

It is known fact that as part of the formation of the Linguistic States, united Andhra Pradesh has celebrated the state formation day on first day of November every year. However, there are many changes occurred with the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh on June 2, which is declared as appointment day. With this, the previous government has not celebrated the state formation day for four years except holding "Nava Nirmana Deeksha" for seven days from June 2 to June 8 in protest to bifurcation of the state.

Now, Jagan Mohan Reddy government has taken a key decision in this regard and decided to continue the state formation day celebrations on November 1. It has been directed to be held in the state capital and in all the district centres and constituted a committee to organize the ceremony. The committee consists of government advisor GVD Krishna Mohan as Chairman along with Rajat Bhargava as Special Principal Secretary, Department of Youth Development and Culture, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Ministry of Finance, Guntur District Collector, Guntur Urban, APTDC MD, Director, Department of Culture, Director of Department of Youth Services and Deputy Secretary of Protocol division as convenor.

Andhra Pradesh was formed on October 1, 1953 as one of the first linguistic states later is was merged with Hyderabad state, which is now Telangana in 1956. However, the Telangana state was formed on June 2, 2014 after several agitations.

Earlier, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to hold state formation day on November 1 in last year, which has got objection from former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu who has questioned the government on what basis the state formation day is celebrated on November 1 and asserted that if the government wants to celebrate the formation day, it should be on June 2. However, the government celebrated the day on November 1.