Andhra Paper lockout creates stir

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Paper management declared a sudden lockout on Wednesday which caused concern among workers and people of the Rajahmundry. Various communities and political parties opposed the lockout.

As many as 3,000 people are working with this paper mill in various cadres. Congress MP candidate Gidugu Rudra Raju went to the paper mill and expressed solidarity with the workers. CPI district secretary T Madhu lashed out at the laxity of the labour department and warned that if the collector did not intervene immediately, CPI would call for an election boycott.

Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha and SP P Jagadeesh organised an emergency meeting with representatives of paper mill workers and owners at the collectorate on Thursday.

Speaking in the meeting, collector said that Rajahmundry Paper Mill labour unions and management representatives should come to a mutual agreement on immediate unconditional cessation of strike and lifting of lockout. Till now, the labour unions have not received any clear assurance from the management. But in the meeting, they gave a clear assurance to this extent, collector said.

SP has been asked to file election bind over cases against the responsible parties in the wake of the strike decision and lockout announcement during the elections. Decision to call off the strike unconditionally and to lift the lockout was taken and relevant documents were signed. In 25 days, the management decided to call the labour unions unconditionally for negotiations after the paper mill operations and production reached the status quo.

SP Jagadeesh said that law and order situation has arisen due to the start of the strike during the elections.

Joint Labour Commissioner A Rani, Assistant Labour Commissioner ASL Wali, DSP Ramakrishna, Management representatives V Srinivas, G Ganesh, S Vijayakumar, trade union representatives S Venkateswara Rao (CITU), A Satyanarayana (AITUC), JY Dasu (INTUC), K Rajesh, B Murali Krishna (Staff & Workers Association) and others were present.