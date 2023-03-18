Andhra Pradesh: 11 TDP leaders suspended from Assembly

Amaravati: The Opposition members and leaders of the Telugu Desam Party in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly have once again been suspended. The Speaker, Tammineni Sitaram, announced that all 11 members would be suspended for one day. Initially proposed by Minister Buggana, the suspended members include Achchennaidu, Adireddy Bhavani, Chinarajappa, Bendalam Ashok, Ganababu, Velagupudi, Manthena Ramaraju, Sambasivarao, Gottipati Ravikumar, Balaveeranjaneya, and Gadde Rammohan.

This marks the fifth consecutive time that TDP members have been suspended.

During the Question Hour, TDP members moved an adjournment motion, to which Chief Minister YS Jagan insisted on discussing his visit to Delhi. However, Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana stated that the proposal from TDP members goes against the traditions of the Assembly, and expressed his frustration that the meeting was being wasted. Earlier, YCP members had demanded a discussion on Chandrababu's visits to Delhi, which sparked chaos in the Assembly.