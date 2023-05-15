Andhra Pradesh: 127 mandals to face severe heatwave conditions in next two days

The weather department and Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Department have alerted the people of the state saying that the high temperatures are expected to record for the next four to five days. As the intensity of the heatwave is also increasing, the people are suffering.



The disaster management organization said that severe heatwave conditions expected in 127 mandals, heatwave in 173 mandals on Monday with many districts likely to record up to 47 degrees.

A high temperature of 44.8°C was recorded in Jaggayapet mandal of NTR district on Sunday. Also, 44.7 degrees was recorded in Pangidigudem of Dwaraka Tirumala mandal of Eluru district, 44.1 degrees was recorded in Kakani and Ravipadu of Narasaraopeta mandal of Palnadu district. Also, temperatures up to 44 degrees were recorded in many districts.

Heavy heatwave conditions is likely to occur in Visakha, Anakapalli, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraj, East Godavari, Kakinada, Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu districts.

Moreover, on Tuesday there will be heatwave in 92 mandals and severe hailstorm in 190 mandals predicted. The Children and old people are advised to take precautions. It is noticed that the temperature in the state has increased due to the effect of Cyclone Mocha. It is said that the cyclone has taken the winds blowing from the Bay of Bengal to AP due to which, the moisture content in the air has decreased resulting in heatwaves.