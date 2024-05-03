Director Sukumar daughter Sukriti Veni Bandreddi gets Best Child Artist at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards

Sukriti Veni Bandreddi, daughter of acclaimed director Sukumar and Tabitha Sukumar, has been awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in the Best Child Artist category. The recognition comes for her outstanding performance in the socially relevant film, 'Gandhi Thatha Chettu', where she portrayed the lead role. The award ceremony took place in New Delhi, adding another feather to Sukriti's cap.

Currently pursuing Grade 8 at the International School of Hyderabad, Sukriti's talent has garnered international acclaim. 'Gandhi Thatha Chettu' has been screened and honored at various international film festivals, including the Dubai International Film Festival and the Indian Film International Festival, where Sukriti won awards for Best Debutante Child Artist. Additionally, the film received accolades such as the Best Picture Award at the 11th Noida International Film Festival and Jury Best Film at the New Delhi Film Festival and the Jaipur International Film Festival.

The film, produced by esteemed production houses Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and Gopi Talkies, highlights environmental protection as its primary theme. Its success and recognition on the global stage reflect the dedication and craftsmanship of its creators. Directed by Padmavathi Malladi and presented by Tabitha Sukumar, 'Gandhi Thatha Chettu' continues to garner invitations from esteemed international film festivals, solidifying its impact and relevance in the cinematic landscape.